Trump to Release Transcripts of Call With Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'Sometime This Week'

US President Donald Trump announced Monday via his Twitter account that he will be releasing the transcripts to his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "sometime this week."

Trump's announcement came following a series of tweets in which he urged his millions of followers to "read the transcript," and bashed US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).

"In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine," reads POTUS' tweet. "I am sure you will find it tantalizing!"

The American commander-in-chief's Monday tweet comes hours after the US House Democrats released the transcripts of impeachment inquiry testimonies from Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, both advisors to Kurt Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine who resigned in late September after being named in the whistleblower report which launched the US House's impeachment proceedings into Trump.

Earlier Monday, the transcripts of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper were released as well by the House committee chairs.

