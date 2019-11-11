Several Fans Injured in Stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston - Video

Three fans were hospitalised with injuries at the second annual Travis Scott Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, according to the media outlet NME.

People suffered injures before the official opening of the 2019 Astroworld music festival, when they demolished the barricades and raced to be the first to appear in the stands at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rapper Travis Scott, the organiser of the festival, himself posted a video on Instagram of fans pushing down barricades and running toward the NRG Park.

Tickets for the festival were sold out a few weeks ago, although the main participants became known only on 8 November. Many fans spent the night near the stadium to be the first to enter and find better spots.