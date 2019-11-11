Several Fans Injured in Stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston - Video

People suffered injures before the official opening of the 2019 Astroworld music festival, when they demolished the barricades and raced to be the first to appear in the stands at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas.
Rapper Travis Scott, the organiser of the festival, himself posted a video on Instagram of fans pushing down barricades and running toward the NRG Park.
DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH
Tickets for the festival were sold out a few weeks ago, although the main participants became known only on 8 November. Many fans spent the night near the stadium to be the first to enter and find better spots.
