Register
23:43 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer examines the scene of a fatal shooting in Gothenburg, Sweden, late Wednesday, March 18, 2015

    Teenager Killed After Shooting In Malmo, Minutes After Car Bomb Explosion

    © AP Photo / Bjorn Larsson Rosvall
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe

    A shooting in a pizza parlour occured within minutes of an explosion in Malmo, Sweden, on Saturday night, alarming citizens and causing local politicians to act to curb a crime epidemic which has inflicted the city.

    A 15-year-old boy was killed and another teen is in critical condition after unknown assailants opened fire in a pizza parlour in Malmo on Saturday night.

    According to the Associated Press, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and witnesses reportedly spotted the attackers fleeing the square on bicycles.

    The attack occurred just minutes after the explosion of a bomb placed under a car in another district in Malmo, destroying the vehicle and damaging nearby cars. No injuries have been reported and police have not confirmed if the incidents were connected.

    Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, chairwoman of local municipality council, told Sweden's SVT that she was concerned Saturday's events would lead to an escalation of the violence seen in recent years in the Malmo.

    "It is every parent's nightmare to lose a child. It's been a heavy and black night in Malmo," Stjernfeldt Jammeh said, adding that similar events are said by police to be gang-related.

    Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, called for governing Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to act to solve the violence which has plagued Malmo in recent years.

    Malmo is Sweden's 3rd largest city, home to some 320,000 residents, and has seen a rise of explosions and shootings in recent years, largely connected with organised crime.

    In 2018, 3 men were killed in a shooting close to the pizzeria where Saturday's attack took place. The incident was found to be linked to local organised crime.

    According to Swedish news agency TT, 5 fatal shootings and 29 explosions, including the incidents on Saturday, have occured in Malmo this year, a significant decrease from 2018, according to police statistics.

    Related:

    At Least 3 People Injured in Shooting Incident in Swedish Malmo
    Three People Hospitalized After Shooting in Swedish City of Malmo - Police
    2 Killed in Shooting in Swedish City of Malmo - Authorities
    Tags:
    shooting, Bombing, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse