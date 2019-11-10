Former US National Security Adviser Bolton Secures $2 Mln Book Agreement with Publisher - Reports

The book deal comes as Bolton's legal representative revealed that the former security adviser was involved in "many relevant meetings and conversations" regarding the impeachment probe following President Trump's alleged pressure on Ukrainian leaders to investigate Joe Biden.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has signed a $2 million book deal with Simon & Schuster, three publishing officials have told the AP.

However, the sources said that the title of the book and the release date have not been revealed yet.

Bolton is reportedly represented by Javelin literary agency that is also known for representing former FBI chief James Comey and the anonymous White House official whose book titled "A Warning" is set to be released this month.

In September reports emerged that Bolton was contemplating writing a book and was in contact with various literary agents.

The reports came less than a week after Bolton's departure from the White House over his disagreements with US President Trump.

Bolton warned then that he would have his say "in due course”.