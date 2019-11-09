‘Get Him the F*** Out of There’: Stephen King Slams Trump

Horror genre author and Hollywood movie producer Stephen King has once again criticised US President Donald Trump. Earlier, King slammed Trump for his comments with regards to US veterans William McRaven and John McCain.

Stephen King slammed the US President on Twitter, demanding that Congress cut to the chase and impeach Trump.

The publication has gained over 36,000 retweets; Donald Trump has not commented on King's statement.

Sometimes I feel like screaming, "Everybody knows that Trump is as crooked as a broken nose and as dumb as a fencepost. Just quit shitting around and get him the fuck out of there." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2019

​In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower's allegation that Trump abused the power of the office during a 25 July phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by using security assistance as leverage to pressure him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.