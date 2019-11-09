Trump Says Will Invite #MAGACHALLENGE Winners to Perform at the White House

The MAGA Challenge on Twitter, a forum to post video, sing or rap in favor of US President Donald Trump and his politics, reportedly began in September after Bryson Gray posted a song online using the handle ‘MAGA Boy’ in which the lyrics detailed the backlash experienced by a Trump supporter who is black.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he will select winners for his Twitter-based ‘Make America Great Again’ challenge under the hashtag #MAGACHALLENGE.

The president added that he will invite the winners to meet him at the White House and perform their work.

“I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the White House to meet with me and perform. Good luck!,” Trump tweeted, sharing a clip in which a male raps praise for Trump.

I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019

Trump’s initiative found wide acceptance from many while others denounced and ridiculed the president.

Participants of the challenge will tweet their routine using the hashtag. A MAGA hat is obligatory to most of the videos and photos posted with the hashtag.

Not for the faint of heart 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZIPMD6yWUQ — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) September 19, 2019

The majority of challenge participants have uploaded videos in which they sing a song or rap in support of Trump, but there have been some posted videos that mock the president.

Donald Trump and the GOP kicked off their "Black Voices For Trump" day by promoting this idiotic #MAGAchallenge minstrel show thing. I can't believe they think this will generate black voter support ... wow. https://t.co/ECTrVPtS04 — Ken Barnes (@kenjbarnes1) November 8, 2019

this maga teen is obviously the worst but this one is pretty bad too pic.twitter.com/LB0MAJBwPv — Aric Toler (@AricToler) November 8, 2019