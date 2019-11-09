Trump Says Will Invite #MAGACHALLENGE Winners to Perform at the White House

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he will select winners for his Twitter-based ‘Make America Great Again’ challenge under the hashtag #MAGACHALLENGE.
The president added that he will invite the winners to meet him at the White House and perform their work.
“I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the White House to meet with me and perform. Good luck!,” Trump tweeted, sharing a clip in which a male raps praise for Trump.
I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019
Trump’s initiative found wide acceptance from many while others denounced and ridiculed the president.
Participants of the challenge will tweet their routine using the hashtag. A MAGA hat is obligatory to most of the videos and photos posted with the hashtag.
The majority of challenge participants have uploaded videos in which they sing a song or rap in support of Trump, but there have been some posted videos that mock the president.
