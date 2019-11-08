Register
23:08 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mysterious lights appear in nighttime Utah skies on October 10, subsequently alarming UFO enthusiasts.

    Video: ‘Crazy’ Mysterious UFO Lights Appear in Nighttime Utah Skies

    © Screenshot/ET Data Base
    US
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe

    A cluster of mysterious, blinking lights recently appeared in Utah’s nighttime skies and has since given rise to alarm among UFO enthusiasts, who are questioning the cause behind the eyebrow-raising event.

    The curious matter unfolded on October 10 in Bountiful, Utah, and was captured on camera by a local resident as he was in his front yard and communicating with the Amateur Radio Emergency Services Net, which is a network of trained, organized volunteers who assist in public services in the event of a disaster.

    The video has garnered more than 3,000 views since being posted on YouTube page ET Data Base on Monday.

    “This is crazy what I’ve been seeing here,” says the unidentified individual as he attempts to zoom in on the blinking lights. “Picture is really bad … there's like crazy … these lights keep appearing. There's one, now split into two, three, four, five, six, eight.”

    The brief video cuts off as the sounds of passing vehicles are heard in the background.

    According to the video’s caption, the incident was subsequently reported to the Mutual UFO Network, a US-based non-profit organization composed of dedicated members who study cases of UFO sightings. The Utah incident is listed as case number 104298.

    The eyewitness’ statement, which was later obtained and shared on ET Data Base’s website, states that prior to recording the incident, the filmer observed “approximately 50 bright orange lights enter the atmosphere over” Antelope Island in the state’s Davis County from a “southerly direction.”

    “I thought a large meteor had broken up in the atmosphere, but then they hovered in a cluster and changed direction toward the East. The cluster of lights disappeared and a bright, white light was left in their place hovering,” reads the statement. “I then observed several bright white lights blinking in a sequential pattern in a straight line as they hovered.” 

    The eyewitness further notes that after he told someone about his encounter, that same individual shared a video with him that showed a cluster of similar orange lights appearing over the ocean along the North Carolina coast. “I watched the video and observed that it was exactly what I saw during the initial sighting [in Utah],” he states.

    Although it’s unclear if the two events are related or if this is the footage which the eyewitness was referring to, cellphone footage did surface in late September on YouTube showing what appear to be multiple glowing lights hovering above the sky in the middle of the ocean.

    ET Data Base’s Scott Waring noted in his posting of the Utah event that the eyewitness spotted a “small fleet of UFOs that are exiting an underground base 5-6km below Bountiful city,” and that they appeared to get into “proper fleet positions for long distance traveling.” 

    “Remarkable raw footage,” Waring concluded in his analysis. However, the jury may still be out, as some commenters noted that the sighting “doesn’t seem to look like an everyday terrestrial aircraft” or that it could just be the work of a “pulse detonation engine craft.”

    Related:

    Mysterious Officials Boarded US Navy Ship to Take Equipment Following Alleged UFO-Encounter – Report
    'Snake-Like UFOs' in US Skies May Be 'Black Budget' Space Force Aircraft, Anti-USSF Activist Claims
    Not a Bird, Not a Plane: Strange UFO Spotted Over San Diego Motorway - Video
    'Adapt or Die!' UFO-Themed Brothel in Nevada Expands Into the Realm of High-Tech Sex
    Truth Still Out There? F-18 Pilot Who Saw 'Nimitz-UFO' Says Some Encounter Tapes Are Missing
    Tags:
    North Carolina, UFO sighting, UFOs, UFO, Utah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse