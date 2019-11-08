‘Elderly Uncle Running Pantsless’: Anonymous Author Does Massive Smear Job on Trump in New Book

An upcoming book reportedly seeking to provide a character analysis of US President Donald Trump reads like a barrage of personal attacks, judging by excerpts provided by The Washington Post.

US administration officials at one point considered resigning en-masse in protest against Trump’s conduct, says a new book titled "A Warning" by an anonymous author identifying themselves as a “senior official in the Trump administration", The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The book, clearly written in anti-Trump language, paints the US president as “cruel, inept and a danger to the nations", the report says.

In the book, the author compares Trump’s leadership style to “a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport".

With no shortage of colourful analogues, the book compares Trump’s tweets to “showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him".

“You’re stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time", the author points out.

The book portrays Trump as ill-mannered and short-tempered, and reports that he makes misogynistic jokes and becomes irritated easily.

“He comments on makeup. He makes jokes about weight. He critiques clothing. He questions the toughness of women in and around his orbit. He uses words like ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’ to address accomplished professionals", the author says.

According to the book, Trump is continuously suspicious of the next administration official to betray the administration.

“What the f*** are you doing?” Trump is alleged to have shouted at an aide taking notes during a meeting, “Are you f****g taking notes?”

The author then moves on to a favourite subject of Trump critics, speaking of the 73-year-old’s mental health.

“I am not qualified to diagnose the president’s mental acuity", the author reveals. “All I can tell you is that normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness. He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity. Those who would claim otherwise are lying to themselves or to the country".

The book goes so far as to claim that Vice President Mike Pence would support removing Trump from office via the 25th Amendment if a majority of White House staff supported it – an allegation fiercely rebuked by the VP.

“I never heard anything in my time as vice president about the 25th Amendment. And why would I?” Pence claimed on Thursday, describing the book as “appalling".

The 25th Amendment to the US Constitution says the vice president takes the reigns in case of the president’s “death, resignation or inability to discharge the powers and duties". Trump critics have long suggested removing Trump from office over his alleged mental problems but the calls have so far fallen flat.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham commented on the book, calling it a “work of fiction” and calling its anonymous author a “coward".

“The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies", Grisham wrote in an email, according to The Washington Post. “Real authors reach out to their subjects to get things fact checked — but this person is in hiding, making that very basic part of being a real writer impossible. Reporters who choose to write about this farce should have the journalistic integrity to cover the book as what it is — a work of fiction".

The book will hit shelves on 19 November.