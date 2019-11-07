Trump Ordered to Pay $2 Million to Settle New York Charity Lawsuit

US President Donald Trump has been fined $2 million by a New York judge for misuse of his charity, The Trump Foundation.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Saliann Scarpulla ordered Trump on Thursday to pay a stiff sum to a group of charities that claimed the Trump Foundation violated the state's charities laws.

"I direct Mr. Trump to pay the $2,000,000, which would have gone to the Foundation if it were still in existence, on a pro rata basis to the Approved Recipients," Judge Scarpulla wrote.

The lawsuit was filed by the office of New York's then-attorney general, Barbara Underwood, over the issue of the Trump Foundation collecting political donations for Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign, which she characterized as "extensive unlawful political coordination."

The foundation, which was being managed by Trump's children, Donald, Jr. and Ivanka, has since dissolved itself.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Thursday press release the ruling was a "major victory in our efforts to protect charitable assets and hold accountable those who would abuse charities for personal gain."

"No one is above the law - not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the President of the United States," James said.

​While the White House did not immediately respond, Trump has in the past characterized the case as politically motivated.

