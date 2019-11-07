Register
07 November 2019
    Tulsi Gabbard Says Democratic Party Policy Based Only on Opposing GOP

    US
    The Hawaii Congresswoman pledged to completely transform how the Democratic Party operates if she is elected president, setting herself at odds with Democratic heavyweights, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

    1. Opposing Trump’s Middle East Policy

    2. Gabbard on 'Foreign Agent' Smear

    3. Clinton-Gabbard Showdown

    2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, representing Hawaii in the US Congress, has lambasted party fellows for tribalism. Asked by Breitbart News Daily if her party still deserves to be branded “anti-war”, she responded that, it does not, “anymore.”

    “Rather than actually standing up for the best interest of our country, standing up for the best interest of our people and for peace, decisions are made and criticisms are levied based on, well, if it’s a president from the other party, then we’re going to stand up against everything they do. And this is something we see on both sides of the aisle,” The Democratic maverick told Breitbart.

    Opposing Trump’s Middle East Policy

    The Hawaiian Congresswoman took aim at Republican President Donald Trump, lambasting him for violating his promise to withdraw US troops from Syria, saying he just moved “from one part of Syria to another part of Syria” allowing Turkey to proceed with its “ethnic cleansing and slaughter” of the Kurds. She also criticised US sanctions against the Syrian government and said that it is the people there who suffer from them, not those running the nation.

    Gabbard spoke in favour of using special forces to counter terror in the war-torn Middle Eastern country, instead of what she described as “regime change war” and defended her 2017 meeting with President Bashar al-Assad, saying that he had agreed to hold fair elections, in principle. As for closer US ties with Saudi Arabia, the representative slammed the US providing military support, insisting that Washington should get back to the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal.

    Gabbard on 'Foreign Agent' Smear

    She reiterated her calls for a 're-set' of US foreign policy to exclude intervention in any form. Tweeting a video of her interview, she lambasted those who try to shut down meaningful debate by their “foreign agent” smear.

    “Rather than debate the wisdom of US military intervention in foreign countries, those who profit from these wars smear me with “foreign agent” lies. I will usher in a new foreign policy that is in our country’s best interests and allows us to be force for good in the world,” she tweeted.

    In the clip, she accuses opponents of resorting to smear tactics and says that she does not support intervention in any form, whether it be from Russia or any other foreign country.

    ​“I think people are using all this stuff about Russia and “foreign agent” as a distraction around the actual message that I’m delivering, that I’ve been consistent on all along,” she noted, repeating her call to change foreign policy away from the Hillary Clinton doctrine of interventionism of waging regime change wars and being a world police versus the policy to end it.

    Clinton-Gabbard Showdown

    Although Gabbard is well behind frontrunners in the polls, she enjoys media attention due to her showdown with 2016 Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton.

    This Jan. 24, 2018 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, at a news conference in Honolulu
    © AP Photo / Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
    Tulsi Gabbard Presses on With Anti-Clinton Rant Dubbing Her Foreign Policy ‘Devastating Disaster’
    Last month, the former first lady, Senator and US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, implied in a podcast that Gabbard and Jill Stein were “Russian assets,” prompting a firestorm of criticism from Gabbard, who called the former secretary of state “the queen of warmongers, the embodiment of corruption, and the personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

