Register
19:39 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    American surveillance

    US Plans to Deploy 'Powerful, Invisible Weapon' Worldwide, Media Reveals

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    4214
    Subscribe

    The US military has been using a variety of advanced tools to identify their opponents. Recently, they conducted a DNA test that confirmed the identity of Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi minutes after his death.

    The US is actively deploying a "largely invisible weapon" around the world that will increase the lethality of the US Armed Forces – a massive biometric "dragnet" that collects data on millions of people, including American servicemen and their allies, as well as suspected terrorists in active military zones, the media outlet One Zero reported, citing materials disclosed under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

    The system, which is called the Automated Biometric Information System (ABIS), is indiscriminately "vacuuming up" biometric data, like images of faces, irises, fingerprints, and DNA data on individuals anywhere that US troops are deployed, the outlet pointed out, stressing the privacy concerns arising from this fact. According to a testimony of US Defence Forensics and Biometrics Agency (DFBA) Director Glenn Krizay, the area covered by ABIS is bound to expand, making the system more "powerful by the day".

    "Krizay outlines a potential scenario in which data from a suspect in Detroit would be run against data collected from 'some mountaintop in Asia'", One Zero wrote.

    The documents point out several sources used to obtain the data: detainees, voter enrolments, military enlistments in partner countries, employment vetting, as well as any information given to the US military. According to the documents, the US Department of Defence has instructed troops to collect biometric data whenever possible, with the technology having in recent years been praised as a "game changer". Currently, the DFBA claims to have records on 7.4 million individuals in ABIS.

    According to Kirzay, the information obtained and stored in ABIS allows US forces to "act with greater focus, and if needed, lethality" in their operations. However, information on how the Pentagon is planning to use the data remains a secret, as the US Army prohibited access to this knowledge under the FOIA request. What little is known is that individuals registered in ABIS could be flagged on a "Biometrically Enabled Watch List" (BEWL) and then identified, for example on a battlefield or in proximity to national borders, using surveillance equipment.

    "Denying our adversaries anonymity allows us to focus our lethality. It’s like ripping the camouflage netting off the enemy ammunition dump", Glenn Krizay wrote in his now disclosed notes for the Identity Management Symposium.

    The ABIS databases can also be plugged into custom-built military mobile devices, according to another disclosed document, allowing a person to be identified in the field. The US is military also eying expanding the system to make it available via cloud services by 2021. Krizay, however, expressed concern over defending the system from external intrusion, citing the notorious leak of the Pentagon's war logs from Iraq and Afghanistan by WikiLeaks.

    "We’ve already shown we can’t secure our personnel systems. If WikiLeaks can obtain over a half a million of our reports, what can the likes of China or Russia do?" Krizay wondered in his notes.
    Ambulance in UK (File)
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    'This Guy Was Not a Diplomat': Grieving Parents of British Teenager Killed By NSA Spy Travel to US

    Another concern, this time expressed by One Zero itself, is how accurate the system, which could potentially be used to identify and kill certain individuals, is. According to the US Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) tests, cited by the media outlet, the identification system still makes a great number of mistakes, especially when it comes to black females. Vice President of Leidos, the company developing ABIS, John Mears claims that the latest NIST tests have shown better results, but the NIST declined to confirm this to One Zero.

    Related:

    ‘Abusing the System’: US Intelligence Agencies are ‘Spying on Americans Constantly’
    'This Guy Was Not a Diplomat': Grieving Parents of British Teenager Killed By NSA Spy Travel to US
    Flying Voyeurs? US Pilots Accused of Spying on Passengers in Bathroom
    WhatsApp Hacked to Spy on High-Profile Gov’t Officials From US, Allies - Reports
    US Gov ‘Wanted to Give Impression She Was a Spy’ - Maria Butina’s Lawyer
    US Charges 2 Ex-Twitter Employees With Spying for Saudi Arabia - Report
    Tags:
    Surveillance, biometrics, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Aztec mask decorated with turquoise mosaic, 1400-1521
    Remnants of Former Glory: A Look Back at Enigmatic Aztec Civilisation
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse