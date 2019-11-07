‘Like Her Outside Politics’: Clinton Taunted Over Claims ‘Aliens Seized’ Rudy Giuliani’s Brain

Clinton has confirmed having long known “tough guy” Rudy Giuliani, currently a White House attorney, but suggested he has gone through sweeping changes, ambiguously adding, after a pause, he could have been somehow “pushed".

During the CBS Late Late Show on Tuesday, Trump’s 2016 rival cheekily shared that she believes “aliens have seized” the brain of POTUS’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has emerged as a key figure in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

James Corden was the first to bring him up during the airing as “a key player in [the impeachment inquiry]", suggesting Clinton has known him well since her tenure as a New York senator, and he appeared to be right.

“Tell me, form your opinion, does his current behaviour surprise you at all?” Corden queried, with Hillary, who joined the programme together with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, relishing the chance to take a veiled dig at Giuliani:

“Totally! Look, he was a tough guy, he was a mayor, he was mayor during 9/11 when I was a senator. I worked with him", she started off before suggesting that something has come over him of late:

“I don’t know what happened. It’s almost like aliens have seized his brain. For the longest time he was saying things that were demonstrably untrue", Clinton continued, bringing up the blunder he has recently made:

“For example, he said: 'Hillary Clinton was never at Ground Zero. I never saw her'. Of course, the internet started putting pictures of me standing next to him. So I’m looking at that and I’m thinking: 'Truly, he’s been possessed'", Hillary shared, adding she doesn’t know when it happened but suggesting he might have been impacted in one way or another:

“But it is a very clear case of a man who has gone over the edge, probably pushed", she rounded off, prompting Chelsea to weigh in suggesting they should resort to “an exorcism".

Corden immediatedly leapt at the chance to suggest doing it on the show:

“Rudy, if you’re watching, it would be a great taped bit", the host commented.

Clinton has been rumoured of late to be joining the political fray yet again, with contemplation reaching its peak while she is touring the country to promote "The Book of Gutsy Women", which she co-authored with her daughter.

Trump, for his part, also chimed in on the debate, tweeting recently that “Crooked Hillary” should join the race “to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren” provided she explains “all of her high crimes and misdemeanours including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”