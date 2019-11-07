Register
13:34 GMT +307 November 2019
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dances as she is introduced at a rally, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

    ‘Like Her Outside Politics’: Clinton Taunted Over Claims ‘Aliens Seized’ Rudy Giuliani’s Brain

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    Clinton has confirmed having long known “tough guy” Rudy Giuliani, currently a White House attorney, but suggested he has gone through sweeping changes, ambiguously adding, after a pause, he could have been somehow “pushed".

    During the CBS Late Late Show on Tuesday, Trump’s 2016 rival cheekily shared that she believes “aliens have seized” the brain of POTUS’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has emerged as a key figure in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

    James Corden was the first to bring him up during the airing as “a key player in [the impeachment inquiry]", suggesting Clinton has known him well since her tenure as a New York senator, and he appeared to be right.

    “Tell me, form your opinion, does his current behaviour surprise you at all?” Corden queried, with Hillary, who joined the programme together with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, relishing the chance to take a veiled dig at Giuliani:

    “Totally! Look, he was a tough guy, he was a mayor, he was mayor during 9/11 when I was a senator. I worked with him", she started off before suggesting that something has come over him of late:

     “I don’t know what happened. It’s almost like aliens have seized his brain. For the longest time he was saying things that were demonstrably untrue", Clinton continued, bringing up the blunder he has recently made:

    “For example, he said: 'Hillary Clinton was never at Ground Zero. I never saw her'. Of course, the internet started putting pictures of me standing next to him. So I’m looking at that and I’m thinking: 'Truly, he’s been possessed'", Hillary shared, adding she doesn’t know when it happened but suggesting he might have been impacted in one way or another:

    “But it is a very clear case of a man who has gone over the edge, probably pushed", she rounded off, prompting Chelsea to weigh in suggesting they should resort to “an exorcism".

    Corden immediatedly leapt at the chance to suggest doing it on the show:

    “Rudy, if you’re watching, it would be a great taped bit", the host commented.

    Clinton’s irony met a similarly cheeky approach on the internet, with one suggesting in response that her “soul [has been seized] by the devil".

    …while another suggested she likes Hillary as “non-politician":

    And she is apparently not the only admirer of Hillary’s “sense of humour":

    …one went still further in his praise assuming it could be the first sensible thing “he has heard her say":

    Another Twitterian, meanwhile, singled out Hillary’s theatrical skills, including her “creepy” pauses:

    Some chose to ostracize the former presidential candidate, expressing hope she actually joins the 2020 race to “again lose to @realdonaldtrump”:

    Another chose to come up with a more elaborate scheme to pull demons out of the administration, conceding, however, there is a little but critical “but":

    Clinton has been rumoured of late to be joining the political fray yet again, with contemplation reaching its peak while she is touring the country to promote "The Book of Gutsy Women", which she co-authored with her daughter.

    Trump, for his part, also chimed in on the debate, tweeting recently that “Crooked Hillary” should join the race “to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren” provided she explains “all of her high crimes and misdemeanours including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

