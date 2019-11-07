Register
10:22 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, speaks at a Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

    ‘As a Private Citizen:’ Trump Jr. Responds to Backlash Over Sharing Whistleblower Identity Story

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Since the alleged whistleblower’s identity, protected by special legislation, hasn’t been confirmed, Trump Jr.’s tweets bringing up a concrete name met a barrage of criticism, despite it having been mentioned many times before.

    A storm of reactions ensued after Donald Trump Jr.’s recent publication of a link to a Breitbart story that mentioned the name of the alleged whistleblower, whose complaint has triggered formal impeachment proceedings against POTUS.

    Most, who were angered by the presidential son’s tweet, claimed his revelation was breaking strict conventions – namely the Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989 - to safeguard officials that blow the whistle on what they see as wrongdoing in the administration.

     

    Amid calls by POTUS himself to expose the whistleblower, his son in his turn flew off the handle over the ubiquitous criticism arguing he posted the link as “a private citizen” and he did no more than just peddle off old stuff when he posted the now purportedly deleted link mentioning a CIA analyst, with the latter echoing an earlier report by The New York Times that the whistleblower was from the intelligence ranks and has expertise on Ukraine.

    “The entire media is #Triggered that I (a private citizen) tweeted out a story naming the alleged whistleblower. Are they going to pretend that his name hasn’t been in the public domain for weeks now? Numerous people & news outlets including Real Clear Politics already ID’d him”, Trump Jr. tweeted.

    Addressing claims he had done it after consultations with his Dad and the administration, Trump Jr. hit back pointing to his whole Twitter feed that, he says, proves otherwise:

    https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1192109523701567488

    The Breitbart piece assumed the person in question was Eric Ciaramella, at some point a senior NSC staffer that worked with top officials under the Obama administration, including then-Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Victoria Nuland, who was dealing with the Ukraine loan guarantee policy in 2014.

    The piece also implied the whistleblower was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump.

    Trump Jr.’s tweet with a link to the CIA officer story came days after a Trump rally in Kentucky on Monday, where Republican Sen. Rand Paul called on Republicans in Capitol Hill to subpoena former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as the whistleblower.

    Paul demanded the media print the purported whistleblower’s name, although not mentioning it at the time.

    Asked by BuzzFeed News on Tuesday how he knew the whistleblower’s name, Paul referred to a 30 October report on Real Clear Investigations by author Paul Sperry.

    “The person that [Real Clear Investigations] named, that person was in the White House under Obama, did work for Joe Biden, and was there at the time Hunter Biden was being paid $50,000 per month by a Ukrainian oligarch. There are material questions regardless of his involvement as a whistleblower”, said Paul.

    Separately, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has also recently tweeted the name, which has been circulating online for quite some time since the Real Clear Investigations piece.

    According to Facebook’s ad library, there are two active and four inactive ad campaigns on the platform that include the man’s name and face.

    A Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that on Wednesday the platform had taken down those ads and will “revisit this decision should their name be widely published in the media or used by public figures in debate”.

    In response, the whistleblower’s attorneys, Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid clearly outlined their position:

    “Identifying any name for the whistleblower will simply place that individual and their family at risk of serious harm”.

    They went on to assert that they will neither confirm nor deny “any name that is published”, adding though that the publication “does nothing other than show the desperation of a partisan crowd to deflect from the substance of the whistleblower complaint”.

    “It most certainly will not relieve the president of the need to address the substantive allegations, all of which have been substantially proven to be true”, the statement concluded.

    The whistleblower’s complaint has fired an ongoing inquiry into Trump and his interaction with Volodymyr Zelensky when they talked over the phone in July.

    The inquiry alleges that the content of the exchange, the transcript of which was declassified and made public upon Trump’s order, might constitute an abuse of power, as the president was accused of offering a barter exchange – the continuation of aid to Ukraine in exchange for a thorough investigation into his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s allegedly “corrupt” dealings in Ukraine.

    The claims have been vehemently denied by Trump and Republicans, with POTUS vowing to read the transcript of the talk “out loud” to prove no quid pro quo was implied.

    Trump argued the conversation was absolutely benign and contained to impeachable offences, with Zelensky reiterating that no pressure was involved and laughing it off that the only person that can exert pressure on him is his little son.

    Related:

    Melania Trump’s Facial Expression Sets Twitter on Fire as Donald Gave ‘Awkward Hug’ to Someone Else
    ‘Coup Has Started’: Trump Whistleblower Lawyer Made Anti-Trump Tweets in 2017
    Military Dog in Anti-Baghdadi Operation to Visit Trump in White House ‘Very Soon’
    Tags:
    public inquiry, inquiry, impeachment, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse