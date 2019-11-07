Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Run for Senate in Alabama - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions will run for a Senate seat in Alabama that he occupied from 1997 to 2017 before resigning from the position in order to serve in the Trump administration.

According to news website Politico, Sessions is expected to announce his campaign on Thursday, which is just one day before the Friday deadline to submit bids for the Senate election.

The news comes a year after Trump forced Sessions to resign as the attorney general due to the latter's refusal to engage in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election.

In March 2017, Sessions said he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation because of a Justice Department regulation saying department employees should not participate in probes of a campaign if they served as advisers to the campaign. Sessions was the first member of the US Senate to endorse Trump for the Republican presidential nomination and served as a Trump campaign adviser.

© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend the National Peace Officers Memorial Service

Trump has continuously criticised Sessions for his decision to recuse himself and stated on numerous occasions that he would not have chosen him as attorney general if he knew about the possibility of recusal ahead of time.

Trump also said that the only reason Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate potential Russian interference in the 2016 US election was because Sessions recused himself.

After a two-year probe, Mueller concluded that neither Trump nor his campaign had conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.