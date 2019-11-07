Register
02:55 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juli Briskman flipping off Trump Motorcade

    Cyclist Fired From Job After Flipping Off Trump’s Motorcade Wins Virginia Election

    © Screenshot/Red T Raccoon ‏
    US
    Get short URL
    2141
    Subscribe

    Juli Briskman, the bicyclist who rose to social media fame for presenting US President Donald Trump’s motorcade the one-finger salute, now holds political office herself after defeating a Republican incumbent in the state of Virginia.

    Tuesday night’s legislative election results brought major wins for Democrats in states such as Virginia and Kentucky - despite Trump’s Monday night pleas to voters in the latter state.

    One local victory that piqued the interest of netizens nationwide was the winning of a seat on Virginia’s Loudon County Board of Supervisors by Briskman, who is no stranger to being in the public eye after she went viral and lost her government contractor job with Akima, LLC, for flipping off Trump’s motorcade back in November 2017.

    ​"He was just passing by and my blood just started to boil," Briskman told the Huffington Post shortly after she was fired. "I'm thinking, ‘DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power.' I'm thinking, ‘He's at the damn golf course again.'"

    Despite the loss of her job, the Northern Virginia resident was able to gain tens of thousands of dollars in donations via GoFundMe following her firing and also recouped severance pay after filing a lawsuit against her former employer.

    According to a 2018 interview, the thought of running for office did not cross Briskman’s mind until she was terminated from her job. Nevertheless, Briskman decided to use her well-known bird-flip as leverage as she canvassed and ran on a platform of expanding funding for the county’s schools and increasing local government transparency.

    A little over one year later, Briskman, a Democrat, won her race for the Algonkian District seat on the Loudon County Board of Supervisors, beating out Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe by 8 percentage points.

    “Two years ago I was fired for standing up to the backwards agenda of Donald Trump. But now my neighbors in Algonkian District have backed me up and rejected the Trump agenda,” Briskman told the HuffPost Tuesday. “We worked really hard on this campaign. It was a tough race. I’m excited to create a Loudoun County that works for everyone.”

    However, November 5 wasn’t only a big night for the woman who flipped off the motorcade: Virginia as a whole flipped from red to blue as Democrats regained control of the state legislature and governorship for the first time in 26 years.

    Related:

    California Eyes Building Model Town on Abandoned US Navy Munitions Bunkers
    US Air Force’s JSTARS Communications Plane Returns Home After 18-Year Qatar Deployment
    Hollywood Delivers Dozens of Faux Russian T-72 Tank Kits Under US Army Contract
    US Airman Missing After 460-Meter Drop From C-130 Into Gulf of Mexico
    Ireland to Impose ‘Latte Levy’ on Disposable Coffee Cups by 2021 to Cut Plastic Waste
    Tags:
    job losses, motorcade, Republicans, viral, Juli Briskman, Huffington Post, election, GoFundme, Puerto Rico, Democrats, Kentucky, Virginia, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse