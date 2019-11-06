Register
22:38 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R- S.C

    Sen. Graham Says Trump Administration Cannot Form Coherent Ukraine Policy, Let Alone a Quid Pro Quo

    © AP Photo / Richard Shiro
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    House Democrats are continuing the impeachment process after adopting guidelines last week to increase transparency. All new witness testimony to the House committees will now be released to the public in written form.

    Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has adopted an unconventional line of defence for the US president over the latter's alleged abuse of power. According to the Senator, the Trump administration could not form any quid pro quo relations with Ukrainian counterparts, because they have been shown to be incapable of inculcating a coherent policy towards the east European state.

    "The whole process is a joke. The whole idea that there’s a quid pro quo based on somebody changing their testimony presuming there was […] What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward Ukraine. It was incoherent. It depends on who you talk to; they seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo", the Senator said.

    Graham attempted to scold the House Democrats' impeachment of Trump, calling it "political vendetta" and questioning the legitimacy of the process currently spearheaded by the chairman of House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff.

    Impeachment Process

    Following numerous accusations of hidden dealings, House Democrats have assembled and passed new guidelines for the impeachment process, which includes the publication of transcripts from witness depositions. Trump, who calls the process a "witch hunt" continue to criticise the Democrats' for a lack of due process, particularly as the White House's opportunities to defend itself are said to be limited.

    Democrats believe that Trump withheld financial aid to Ukraine in a bid to force its administration to start a criminal probe into Joe Biden, a possible opponent of POTUS in the 2020 election. The allegation was initially based on the complaint of an anonymous whistleblower, who in turn based his accusations on indirect knowledge of a July 2019 telephone conversation between the US and Ukrainian presidents.

    © REUTERS/ JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US House Committee to Hold First Open Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry Next Week - Schiff

    In a released transcript of the call, Trump expressed his interest in Ukraine probing allegations that Joe Biden exerted undue pressure on Ukrainian authorities during his tenure as US vice president with the aim of terminating a criminal investigation into a Ukrainian company on which his son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board. Both Bidens deny such actions took place.

    Ukrainian prosecutors investigated the Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, where Hunter Biden was a member of the board of directors, but the probe was stopped after the lead prosecutor was sacked by the country's government apparently at Biden's request.

    Related:

    Democrats Release First Trump Impeachment Probe Transcripts
    Indicted Giuliani Fixer Lev Parnas Willing to Work With Trump Impeachment Inquiry - Report
    Destroying Democracy: Does Impeachment or Partisanship Have Greater Impact?
    Conflicting Narratives Presented in Trump Impeachment Inquiry Transcripts
    US House Committee to Hold First Open Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry Next Week - Schiff
    Tags:
    impeachment, Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse