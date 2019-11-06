Democrats Gain Control of Virginia General Assembly

Democratic candidates outpaced Republican incumbents in the three most populous regions of the state, taking seats in Hampton Roads, Richmond and surrounding suburbs.

According to The Hill, Democrats won at least 21 of 40 seats in the state Senate, and 51 seats in the 100-member House of Delegates. Several races were ongoing as vote tallies reportedly proceed into the night.

Republicans held slim majorities in the state House and Senate heading into election night.

The results indicate a major win for the Democrats, who now control every level of power in what was considered a swing state just a few years ago, The Hill said.

Dems now control all three statewide elected offices, both US Senate seats and both chambers of the General Assembly. Democrats also hold seven of Virginia's eleven seats in the US House of Representatives.

Long a Republican-controlled state, the Democratic Party, in the wake of the rising unpopularity of the Trump administration, won control on Tuesday of the Virginia government for the first time since 1994.