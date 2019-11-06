Register
02:36 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren

    ‘Golden Boy’s’ ‘Complete Disaster’: Fox News Host Over End of O’Rourke’s Presidential Campaign

    © AP Photo/ Colin Young-Wolff
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The Democratic candidate who sparked a considerable amount of controversy announced the end of his campaign last week, and Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren could not get enough.

    Lahren had a field day on Dem presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who announced the end of his presidential campaign on 1 November.

    "Bee-too, Bet-oh, Bay-toe, real name Robert Francis O’Rourke, you can call him a lot of names but Mr. President is not one of them," the 27-year old host said in her opening remarks for Fox Nation’s “No interruption.”

    "Folks, the second amendment, the Constitution, and our great nation are a little bit safer this week thanks to this news. Yes, Robert Francis O’Rourke has dropped out of the presidential race. Now we know that great sense of relief Texans felt when they dodged that bullet in 2018, thank God!" Lahren said.

    O’Rourke, notorious for his vocal support for common-sense gun regulation and, in some cases, gun confiscation, is a Texan by birth, which is one of the most pro-gun states. On Friday, ‘Beto’ announced the end his campaign by saying “it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully."

    US President Trump reacted to the announcement in a comparatively reserved tweet.

    “Oh no, Beto just dropped out of [sic] race for President despite him saying he was “born for this.” I don’t think so!,” the president tweeted.

    ​"Nope. I don’t think so either, Mr. President," Lahren agreed on the TV show, calling O’Rourke’s campaign “an absolute disaster” and then offering her explanation as to why the candidate’s message failed to gain traction.

    "[O’Rourke] doesn’t respect the Constitution, he apologizes for being white while trying to convince us he’s not, he thinks police going door to door to confiscate our firearms is both practical and constitutional, and he is altogether just a giant buffoon," the host gushed.

    O’Rourke’s interpretation of the US Constitution has been troubled. In January he questioned whether the US - which he referred to as an “empire” - should abide by the rules and principles set by the nation’s founding fathers some “230-plus years ago.” In October, O’Rourke was accused of advocating a violation of the US Constitution after suggesting he would remove the tax exempt status of religious organizations over their opposition to same-sex marriage. Some critics said such a measure would be in violation of the 1st Amendment, which guarantees the freedom of religion.

    O’Rourke, whose first and middle names are Robert Francis, has repeatedly been mocked by critics, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz, for using the Mexican-sounding nickname Beto. In March, O’Rourke said he acknowledged that he had “privileges” as a white man, which gave him “advantages” over the course of his life, which some saw as "apologizing."

    According to Lahren, O’Rourke’s campaign failed because media stopped “pushing his narrative.”

    "Beto was the golden boy...who said all the right things to the right people at the right time, until the media stopped pushing that narrative, that is,” Lahren said. "Then he was left to his own devices and uh…they didn’t work. Quite frankly I think Beto would be better off selling Fab Fit Fun boxes on Instagram or even on the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars'...somewhere he can make a mockery of himself without destroying our nation.”
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke responds to a question during a forum held by gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 2, 2019
    © REUTERS / STEVE MARCUS
    Beto O'Rourke Faces Criticism For 'Ridiculous' Comparison Of Trump Administration to Nazi Germany

    The South Dakota-born Lahren jokingly expressed sadness that O’Rourke’s campaign was done, positying that there would be no more “entertainment,” only to remind herself on camera that there are “about a dozen other clowns in the race to lose to Donald Trump.”

    “Now, if Kamala Harris would just drop out this week it would be like if Christmas – or […] whatever holiday you celebrate - came early this year,” she quipped.

    Related:

    Manafort Thought Ukraine, not Russia Hacked DNC Email Servers During 2016 Election Campaign – Report
    Netizens Bemused as Donald Trump ‘Murders the English Language’ at Campaign Rally
    UK Cabinet Blocks Report on Alleged Russian Pro-Brexit Campaign - Reports
    Leave UK Media Guru and Australian Spin Doctor at Heart of Boris Johnson’s Election Campaign
    Philippines' Duterte Appoints His Main Political Rival to Oversee Anti-Drug Campaign
    Tags:
    campaign, Beto O’Rourke, Tomi Lahren
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse