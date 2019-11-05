Register
22:50 GMT +305 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police car, lights

    US Man Fatally Stabbed After Customer Dispute Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

    Pixabay/CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    A 28-year-old Maryland resident was fatally stabbed late Monday after getting into a dispute with a fellow customer at a Popeyes restaurant amid the ongoing craze over the establishment’s popular chicken sandwich, which the company recently resumed selling after a brief hiatus.

    Citing Prince George’s County Police Department officials, local news station NBC 4 reported that the unidentified man was stabbed at roughly 7 p.m. local time at an Oxon Hill Popeyes, and that he died an hour after being transported to a nearby hospital.

    A preliminary investigation by police has revealed that an argument between the pair erupted after one of the individuals cut the other in a line specifically designated for customers interested in purchasing one of the sandwiches.

    The dispute later spilled outside of the eatery before turning deadly. By the time police arrived at the restaurant, the suspect had already fled the scene, and the victim was suffering from stab wounds.

    “Knowing these details and knowing what happened here and knowing that a life was taken, it is hard to put into words,” Jennifer Donelan, a spokesperson for the department, told the outlet. “I can’t find the right words ... to describe what this man did to this innocent victim.”

    The fast food chain issued a statement on the fatal stabbing after reports surfaced, saying, “We are very sad to hear about the tragedy in Maryland tonight.”

    “We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot,” the release reads. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

    Police are calling for the suspect to turn himself over to law enforcement, and for community members to reach out to officials if they have any information regarding the incident.

    Popeyes re-released the popular chicken sandwich on Sunday after it rapidly sold out at across the nation earlier in August. 

    However, the Sunday altercation was not the first violent incident involving the restaurant's sandwich. Multiple reports have surfaced, detailing incidents in which Popeyes staff members have been threatened over the hot-ticket item. In fact, Houston Police responded in September to an incident in which a customer pulled a gun on staffers after they ran out of sandwiches.

    Related:

    It's a No Brainer? Adopt The Popeye Diet To Stay Smarter and Sharper
    Feeling Down? Grab Popeyes' Emotional Support Chicken
    US Man Sues Popeyes After Being Unable to Acquire Chicken Sandwich
    Video: US Police Release Bodycam Footage of Bike-Riding Student's Arrest
    US Police Department Busted for Dreadlocked Monkey Doll in Patrol Car - Photos, Video
    Tags:
    fight, Maryland, suspect, Stabbing, sandwich, Popeyes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse