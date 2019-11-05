US Imposes Sanctions on Five Venezuelan Citizens - Treasury

The US government aggravated Venezuela’s economic crisis this year by endeavouring to shut down the country’s oil trade by imposing numerous sanctions on the country's entities and individuals.

The United States has imposed sanctions on five Venezuelan citizens, the Treasury said on its website.

Secretary-general of Venezuela’s National Defence Council Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira and Head of the Armed Forces’ Strategic Command Admiral Remigio Ceballos Ichaso are among the newly sanctioned individuals, according to the Treasury.

Treasury takes steps to harmonize international sanctions efforts against Venezuelan officials who act on behalf of the oppressive Maduro regime. https://t.co/TtwyR8nuaH — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) November 5, 2019

​Earlier, in October, the Treasury Department announced that US oil giant Chevron and four other American energy companies had been granted a license to continue operations in Venezuela without being subjected to sanctions for at least three more months.

Prior to this, the US blacklisted four entities and four vessels for allegedly violating the sanctions imposed on Venezuela by transporting the country's petroleum products to Cuba.

Washington has in recent months ratcheted up sanctions on Venezuela and frozen some of the country's assets as part of its campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro and place opposition leader Juan Guaido as his successor. Maduro has accused Guaido and Washington of collaborating to orchestrate a coup to take control of Venezuela's resources. Moscow has been supporting Venezuela’s president amid pressure from the United States and its allies, who have sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

