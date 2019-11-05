Reasons Why Porn Star Jessica Jaymes Died Revealed

Hustler's first contract model to become a member of the AVN Hall of Fame died in September after a friend of hers is said to have found her unconscious in her house. As reports later revealed, the 40-year-old adult film actress, whose real name was Jessica Redding, was dealing with numerous health issues and alcohol problems.

Porn star Jessica Jaymes suffered from a seizure and died of a natural cause, RadarOnline.com reports, citing Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office records. According to the outlet, the 40-year-old adult film actress, born Jessica Redding, had alcohol problems, as the document reportedly points to her “chronic ethanol abuse” over many years.

Jessica Jaymes, who shot to fame in 2004 after signing a contract with Hustler and making her debut in the movie "The Porn Identity", died in September. A friend allegedly found her unconscious at her home in San Fernando Valley and contacted emergency services, who received a call for a cardiac arrest. However, upon arrival they discovered that Jaymes was already dead. Several media outlets claimed that prescription pill bottles were lying around the death scene.

Her business partner told the website AVN that the woman’s death did not come as a surprise due to her health problems.

“I was like, ‘When is going to be her time?’ Because I knew it was coming. She was so unhealthy, so many problems, health issues with her back, her nerve system, the seizures in the past six months. I was just waiting. It was a question of time. She was so young”, he said.

Jaymes, whose breakthrough came 15 years ago, starred in over 200 adult films and appeared on "The Howard Stern Show", VH1's "Celebrity Rehab Sober House", and HBO's "Vivid Valley". The actress has almost one million Instagram followers and appeared as herself in several episodes of the Showtime series "Weeds".