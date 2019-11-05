Photo: Trump Supporters at Kentucky Rally Wear 'Read the Transcript' T-Shirts

US President Donald Trump earlier vowed to publicly read the full unredacted transcript of his notorious 25 July phone call with Ukrainian President Volomymyr Zelensky, which prompted a whistleblower's complaint and the subsequent impeachment inquiry by House Democrats.

On Monday, a large group of Trump supporters was lined up behind the US president during a staged reelection rally in Lexington, Kentucky. The gathered people were seen wearing T-shirts reading: "Read the Transcript" - a reference to Trump's promise to read the already declassified transcript that has sparked impeachment proceedings in the United States against a sittign US president.

this group filing into trump rally in lexington all wearing white “read the transcript” tshirts pic.twitter.com/QLwAJk3d6w — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 4, 2019

​

Supporters at Trump rally wearing "Read The Transcript" t-shirts - which is what @POTUS repeatedly demands to make the case that there was no "quid pro quo" in his phone call with Ukraine's Pres Zelensky, the focus of the House impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/7FrYcFFh2b — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 4, 2019

​In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump, following a whistleblower complaint that claimed the president abused executive power by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a 25 July phone call to investigate the possibility of corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The Bidens claim that Trump’s accusations are false.

Last week, Trump said that he wanted to read the transcript of his telephone conversation with Zelensky out loud and in public.

The White House declassified what is claimed to be an unredacted transcript of the now-notorious phone call. The US president has slammed the Dems impeachment probe as a "witch hunt" designed to reverse the 2016 election results.