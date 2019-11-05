Register
05:20 GMT +305 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Picture taken on May 5, 2013 shows a Star of David on the synagogue of the Jewish community in Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany

    FBI Offered Potential Bomber Fake Explosives to Thwart Synagogue Attack - Report

    © AFP 2019 / JAN WOITAS
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Bureau agents communicated with the would-be attacker for a month before providing him with fake explosives and subsequently arresting him, court documents record.

    The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it successfully thwarted a bombing attack on a local synagogue in Pueblo, not far from Denver, Colorado. Agents posed as co-conspirators for a 27-year old man who made no secret of his anti-Semitic views, and arrested him after delivering bombs for an attack, CBS News reported citing court papers.

    According to the report, the FBI identified Richard Holzer after someone tipped them about comments he made on social media. Upon analyzing the comments, the agency determined that the man posed a threat to the Jewish community.

    Agents posing as white supremacists contacted Holzer who then reportedly sent audio and video files to a female agent clarifying the suspect’s hatred for Jews and his intention to cause violence.

    ​Two weeks later, three agents met Holzer at a restaurant in which they discussed a possible attack on a local synagogue, during which Holzer opined that Molotov cocktails would “not be enough.” It was during this conversation that agents suggested providing him with pipe bombs.

    Approximately one month later, the company met again. Holzer showed up at a motel “wearing a Nazi armband and carrying a backpack with a knife, a mask, and a copy of [Adolf Hitler’s] ‘Mein Kampf’,” the report says.

    An undercover agent showed Holzer two pipe bombs and two bundles of dynamite. The FBI noted that the ‘explosives’ were inert fabrications. The suspect said he would conduct the attack in the middle of the night.

    The agents then arrested the man, who admitted to the plot and agreed to speak with federal investigators. On Monday, Holzer made his first court appearance, charged with one count of attempting to obstruct religious exercise by force using explosives and fire, a federal hate crime. Officials describe the charges as “domestic terrorism,” a CBS New report says.

    Pueblo’s Temple Emanuel is the second-oldest synagogue in Colorado, completed in 1900, according to the religious facility’s website. The oldest Colorado synagogue, also named Temple Emanuel, was established in 1874 in nearby Denver.

    Related:

    Halle Synagogue Shooting Leaves Jewish Community 'Deeply Distressed' – Central Council of Jews' Head
    German Synagogue Shooter Pledged to Kill ‘Anti-Whites, Jews Preferred’ in Purported Manifesto
    Jews Demand ‘Action Not Words’ from Germany in Wake of Deadly Synagogue Attack
    Sweden's Jews Want Permanent Police Presence After Synagogue Shooting in Germany
    Bulgarian PM to British Media Criticism: ‘We Were Saving Jews When Others Burned Them’
    Tags:
    anti-Semitism, FBI, bomb plot, synagogue
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Collection of Russian fur coats in 1968
    Winter is Coming: Get Inspired by Soviet Women Wearing Fur to Decide on Your Outfit
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse