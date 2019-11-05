RNC Spends $60K on Trump, Entourage to Attend UFC Match – Report

US President Donald Trump on Saturday attended the “UFC 244: New York City” event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, together with his two sons and other invited guests.

Trump’s attendance at a UFC match on Saturday has cost the Republican National Committee (RNC) an estimated $60,000, according to The Washington Post citing officials familiar with the matter.

The expenses include catering, security and fees of reserving seats near the ring for Trump and his two sons as well as other guests, among whom were reportedly House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Representatives Mark Meadows and Peter T. King. The price of each of the tickets is not known, although reportedly they would range between $100-$700.

The president, who was noticed standing and applauding during the match, left the venue around 1:00 a.m. Trump reportedly received cheers and boos, after making a hand gesture to the audience.

Ethics rules of the House of Representatives do not allow lawmakers to accept sport events tickets unless the event is a 'bona fide' fundraiser. The UFC match was reported to have not been meant to raise funds nor was it a campaign event, The WaPo reported.

Lawmakers, who were in attendance with Trump, did not respond to requests for comment, according to The Washington Post.

One week earlier, the RNC bore the expense of seats in a first-class suite at the Nationals Park, in the amount of $465 per one, for Trump and 11 of the House lawmakers to attend the fifth match of the MLB World Series, The Washington Post reported.