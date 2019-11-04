Democrats Release First Trump Impeachment Probe Transcripts

House Democrats have released the first transcripts from their closed-door meetings with Trump officials as part of the ongoing impeachment probe into the president.
The transcripts include interviews with former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a senior State Department official.
JUST IN: Yovanovitch and McKinley impeachment transcripts have been released: https://t.co/9AhVaNDz8thttps://t.co/Ka0bu4pVqn— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) 4 ноября 2019 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)