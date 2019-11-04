Utah Teacher Suspended After Student Dresses as Hitler for Halloween - Reports

The scandal erupted after a photo of the student spread across the Internet in which a child makes Nazi greetings “in the face of the few minority children who attend the school”.

The director and one of the teachers at Creekside Elementary School in the US state of Utah were suspended from work because of a student who came to the Halloween celebration dressed as Adolf Hitler, according to the Deseret News.

The United Utah Jewish Federation condemned the situation and asked schools and parents to avoid similar costumes in the future.

“The Davis School District apologises for what took place yesterday. It does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form,” the district said in a statement. “The district is taking the matter very seriously and is investigating every aspect of the situation.”

During the investigation of the incident, the teacher and the principal were sent on paid administrative leave.

The school did not identify the principal or teacher involved.