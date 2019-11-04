Earlier in the day, President Trump triggered a mixed reaction from the audience as he attended a UFC fight featuring mixed martial artists Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

President Donald Trump retweeted a video capturing UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and congratulated him on a ''great fight''. In the clip, the sportsman calls the President ''a bad motherfucker''.

"No matter what your views on Trump as a president, the guy's a bad motherf*cker, man — the money that he's made, the obstacles that he's conquered. He's a bad motherf*cker in his own way, you know, no matter what your political views are", Masvidal said, apparently in response to a reporter's question.

Earlier on Friday, Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz via a TKO at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. President Donald Trump also arrived in New York to watch their fight but received a lot of ''boos'' from the audience.

This is the second time this day that Masvidal has come into the spotlight, as he also promised to "f*ck up" UFC fighter Conor McGregor should they meet in the octagon in the future.