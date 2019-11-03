Trump Says He Would Like to See Johnson and Farage United, Claims 'They are Both Friends of His'

Trump's words came amid the ongoing political turmoil in the United Kingdom over the departure from the European Union and ahead of the upcoming snap general election on 12 December.

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday that he would like British PM Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to unite when asked which leader he supported.

"I like 'em both. Look, I think Boris is the right man for the times... He's a great gentleman. He's a wonderful guy... What I'd like to see is for Nigel and Boris to come together. I think that's a possibility", the President said.

Trump has repeated his call for the two British politicians to come together, as a few days ago he also suggested Johnson and Farage should team up, insisting that the two men could be "an unstoppable force".

Earlier in October, the US president said that the United Kingdom's trade with the United States could be substantially stronger following Brexit.

On 12 December Britain holds its first winter general vote since 1923. Nigel Farage said he was not going to run in the election and would like to instead concentrate on his campaign against Johnson's plan for Brexit.