Trump Blames California Fires on Governor's 'Terrible Job' of Forest Management

US President Donald Trump harshly criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom’s handling of forest management on Sunday, blaming him for the fires currently engulfing the western state.
..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states...But our teams are working well together in.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019
....putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019
Thousands of people had to leave their homes in California in October amid raging wildfires. Massive power shutoffs have been introduced. On Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that the majority of fires in the state were over 70 per cent contained.
