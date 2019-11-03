US Man Warns of 'Russian Mind Controlling Devices' in American's Ears, Turns Himself In to FBI

An FBI spokesperson explained that the man who painted this message about Russia allegedly controlling people via micro devices inserted into their ears appears to be suffering from some kind of mental illness.

A man who recently left a car with a cryptic warning painted on it next to the FBI office in Pittsburgh has finally turned himself in, according to local NBC affiliate WPXI.

The message painted on the man’s car said: "Russia plants micro radio devices in ppls ears and controls them using a sound similar to a dog whistle. Subliminal hypnosis."

My photographer @pishotti captured this shot of the side of the car at the FBI gate.

​While the vehicle was examined by a bomb squad, and with FBI agents and Pittsburgh police moved to investigate this incident, an FBI spokesperson explained that the man turned himself in voluntarily and appears to be suffering from "an unknown mental illness."

#FBI Pittsburgh has located the individual who left the car at the back gate of our office. He voluntarily turned himself in and appears to be suffering from an unknown mental illness. With the assistance of his family, he is now receiving help. His name will not be released.

