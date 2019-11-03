Watch Mixed Reaction to Donald Trump's Arrival at MMA Event in New York City

In late October, US President Donald Trump received a cold welcome in Washington DC from fans watching the Sunday World Series baseball game.

US President Donald Trump arrived in New York for the UFC 244 Tournament, featuring Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

A video featuring the arrival of the US president at the arena was posted by several users on Twitter.

Many applauded the arrival of the president and waved, pulling out their phones to take photos. However, many did boo his presence.

According to the White House pool report, Donald Trump sat with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Mark Meadows, Rep. Peter King, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Here is President Trump entering MSG for UFC 244. 📽 @jasonrubin91 pic.twitter.com/AVbbFHk6Av — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2019

​The UFC Madison Square Garden Tournament is the 500th in the organisation’s history. It also has scheduled performances by Darren Till, Derrick Lewis, Calvin Gastellum and Stephen Thompson.

Earlier, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania were met with a chorus of boos by baseball fans at Game 5 of World Series night at Washington’s Nationals Park.