Donald Trump Jr. Says in His Book That Instagram, Twitter Are ‘Shadow Banning’ Him

In his book called “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US” Donald Trump Jr. claims he receives the highest number of death threats in the country right after his father, the president, and that social media have been “shadow banning” him.

In his book, Trump Jr. explains how he has been a victim of “shadow banning” — in other words, having his content blocked for other users on social media. He said Instagram pulled a post he wrote that had undermined actor Jussie Smollett’s hate-crime assault claims — later proven false — on the grounds that Trump’s comments were hate speech.

“With every day that goes by, Twitter and Instagram are removing more and more of my posts from people’s timeline,” Trump Jr. writes. “People who have liked or shared my posts have been reporting sudden problems with their accounts or temporary lockouts from their devices.”

According to Trump Jr., one confused follower messaged him: “I had to follow you three times this week, and I didn’t unfollow you.”

“How much can we suppress someone’s voice and prevent their message from taking hold?” he told The New York Post. “If they do it to me — someone who’s pretty vocal, with millions of followers — who [else are] they doing it to?”

He also calls out the media for its “unconscionable” treatment of his “wonderful, funny, intelligent” half-sister, Tiffany, 26, who’s been publicly dragged over her weight and looks, and for deliberately mischaracterizing Tiffany’s relationship with her older siblings as “estranged.”

“We are Trumps, we don’t play the victim card, and we will succeed here as well,” he writes. “We are in this together.”

He added that he worries about his five kids with his ex-wife Vanessa: daughters Kai, 12, and Chloe, 5, and sons Donald III, 10, Tristan, 8, and Spencer, 7, recalling how on Election Day 2016 some people hurled epithets at him in front of his kids. He also discusses the time Vanessa and a Secret Service agent were sent to the hospital after an envelope containing a white powder was sent to their New York City home in February 2018. The mysterious powder turned out to be cornstarch. Daniel Frisiello, a reportedly developmentally disabled Massachusetts man, was sentenced in April to five years of probation for the incident.