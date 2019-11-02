'Permitless Carry' Gun Law Comes Into Force in Oklahoma

Guns are still prohibited in public places, including bars, casinos and schools, and at professional sports events.

The ''permitless carry'' gun law came into effect in Oklahoma on Friday, media reported. The law allows Oklahomans over 21 to open or conceal carry a gun without a license or special training, except for those convicted of certain crimes and non-residents.

Oklahoma's authorities, however, warned that firearms are still restricted at public buildings, including bars, schools, sporting events and also on college campuses.

The decision was made just before 3 PM this afternoon. Permitless carry will go into effect tomorrow. @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/FrJz654Y1Y — Mckenna Eubank (@McKennaEubank) October 31, 2019

The law takes effect after Rep. Jason Lowe's petition against ''permitless carry'' was blocked by Oklahoma's Supreme Court earlier this week.

The "permitless carry'' law was signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt in February.

US citizens are allowed to keep and bear arms in accordance with the Second Amendment, therefore, this right is often referred to as ''constitutional carry".