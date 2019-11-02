Trump Says de Blasio and Cuomo Ruined New York for Him

US President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that he loved New York yet the elected officials running the city and state had undermined his love for the Big Apple.

In a series of tweets about making Florida his primary residence, the president ripped Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York prosecutors investigating tax returns for his decision to resettle at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

....in New York, and another reason they are leaving. Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands. NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

The “Fredo” in his tweet referred to the governor’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, who freaked out when a heckler called him “Fredo” several weeks ago, referring to one of “The Godfather” characters.

“Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands. NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t ‘have their backs,’” Trump continued, referring to incidents in which goons dumped water on NYPD cops.

.....with a President and Federal Government that wants our wonerful City and State to flourish and thrive. I Love New York! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

The tweet thread seems to be a reply to Cuomo’s interview with MSNBC on Friday, when the governor mocked Trump for leaving his hometown, calling it a “desperate legal move” to avoid the release of his tax returns.

“The fight will continue, and I think it is a desperate legal move where he’s now going to argue ‘Well the state should have no right to my taxes because I moved out, I’m a Florida resident,’” Cuomo said.“That’s besides the point. When you filed your taxes, you were a New York resident. If you defrauded the state, you defrauded it when you are a New York state resident.”

Trump, a New York native, was raised in a Tudor-style home in Queens, but has lived in a gilded 58-floor apartment building emblazoned with his family name on Fifth Avenue since 1983. On Friday he had filed documents to change his primary residence to Palm Beach, Florida, a state with no personal income and lower taxes overall.

“Good riddance,” Cuomo said after the news broke of Trump’s impending exit. “He’s all yours, Florida.”