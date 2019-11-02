Tesla chief Elon Musk Says He is Quitting Twitter

Such a move is at odds with Musk's habit of using his Twitter account so often that it once provoked disapproval on the part of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which blamed him for giving wrong information on the platform.

Tesla head Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that he is leaving Twitter, perhaps, for Reddit - an American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website.

Going offline — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

Reddit still seems good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

"Not sure about good of Twitter", Musk wrote. "Reddit still seems good. Going offline", Musk added.

In October, the visionary wrote on Twitter that he is “going offline for a few days”, which aroused the intense curiosity of thousands of netizens, who started to produce ideas about the reasons for such behavior.

Elon Musk was previously involved in several scandals over his Twitter remarks, including on the situation surrounding the rescue operation of 12 children in an underwater cave in Thailand and also with comments made about his Tesla company.