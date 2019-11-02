Trump Names Chad Wolf His New DHS Secretary

Chad Wolf will become the fifth person to lead the agency under the Trump administration and the third official nominated for the position this year.

US President Donald Trump confirmed his previous plans to appoint Chad Wolf as his new acting Homeland Security Department's secretary, media reported on Friday.

Kevin McAleenan, who earlier said he was going to resign by 31 October, remains in the office for now.

Trump was asked at the White House if Chad Wolf will be the next DHS secretary. He said, “Well he’s right now acting and we’ll see what happens. We have great people in there,” according to the pool report. But a DHS spokeswoman says McAleenan remains acting secretary. — Ted Hesson (@tedhesson) November 1, 2019

However, the US Department of Homeland Security has denied this information.

"McAleenan is the Acting Secretary. Wolf is the acting undersecretary for policy", the agency said.

Earlier, Trump's intention to nominate Wolf for the position was speculated in the media.