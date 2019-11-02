US Treasury Department Says National Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' national debt has surpassed a record $23 trillion, the US Treasury Department data revealed.

As of 31 October, the US national debt surpassed $23 trillion, the Treasury Department's data showed on Friday.

US debt continues to rise, surpasses $23 trillion for first time ever https://t.co/pFOUHOUcUf pic.twitter.com/Vq9RbLIhsk — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2019

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation said in a separate press release that the interest paid on the US federal debt will total nearly $6 trillion over the next decade.

Statement from Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation: “Reaching $23 trillion in debt on Halloween is a scary milestone for our economy and the next generation, but Washington shows no fear." — DonnaCassata (@DonnaCassata) November 1, 2019

The United States spends $1 billion every day on paying the interest, the release pointed out.

In addition, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation calculated that the US federal debt amounts to $179,000 per household or $70,000 per person.

In September, the US Treasury Department stated that the federal budget deficit had grown to $984 billion in 2019 with the shortfall up to $205 billion from the $779 billion deficit a year earlier.