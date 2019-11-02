Democratic Candidate Beto O'Rourke Announces Withdrawal from US Presidential Race

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke announced Friday that he would no longer continue his campaign toward securing the Democratic nomination in 2020 presidential election.

Citing a lack of "means to move forward," O'Rourke revealed Friday evening that he is dropping out of the Democratic primary race and will instead find other ways to serve the country.

I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

The former Texas lawmaker did not move to endorse a fellow Democratic candidate, but instead asserted that he "will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020."

According to the New York Times, which broke the story approximately three minutes before O'Rourke's announcement via Twitter, he initially planned to announce his withdrawal from the primary later on Friday evening.

It's unclear whether this will actually be O'Rourke's final bid for elected office, but he did recently inform Politico that he may not run again.

“I cannot fathom a scenario where I would run for public office again if I’m not the nominee,” O'Rourke told the outlet last month.

