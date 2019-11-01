US S&P 500 Stock Index Soars to Record High After Upbeat October Jobs Report

Earlier, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added 128,000 new jobs in October.
The S&P500 index of top 500 US stocks was up 0.8% at 3,061.70 by 10:53 a.m. EST (14:53 GMT), after hitting a record high at 3,064.29.
The broader Dow Jones Industrial Average index was up 0.9% at 27,301.62.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was also up 0.9% at 8,364.64.
The number of jobs added in October far exceeded market expectations for a 75,000 increase, CNBC reported.
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said in a statement that the US unemployment rate remained near a 50-year low, with October marking the 12th straight month where the jobless rate has been at or below 4 per cent.
