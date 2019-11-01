Register
17:25 GMT +301 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) gestures during a televised townhall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, 10 October 2019.

    US Media Bring Up 10-Year-Old Story Accusing 2020 Candidate Klobuchar of Backing ‘Anti-LBGT Group’

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe

    The story gained little traction back at the time when it was first published, but may well cause more controversy in the heat of the 2020 presidential race.

    The ties between Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and a Christian faith-based organisation that once accused Satanists of recruiting children through Pokémon and Harry Potter has drawn media attention a decade after they first made headlines.

    An archived list of the projects Amy Klobuchar had sought money for, unearthed by The Intercept on Wednesday, shows that the senator requested a $500,000 earmark for Know the Truth, an anti-drug programme targeting teenagers in Minnesota, for fiscal year 2009.

    Earmarks were an old-school practice of including individual provisions in spending bills, modifying them in a way that directed the federal funds to specific projects, typically in the constituency of the lawmaker seeking one. Earmarks for for-profits were banned in 2010, and the practice was eliminated altogether the following year in a bid to limit wasteful spending.

    © REUTERS / STEVE MARCUS
    US Democratic Presidential Candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar

    Know the Truth is a programme of the Minnesota chapter of Teen Challenge (now Adult & Teen Challenge). Adult & Teen Challenge is a non-profit network of rehabilitation centres that helps people treat drug and alcohol addictions. As part of its mission, Teen Challenge is “empowering, educating, and equipping the local centres”. The Minnesota division is operated by the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal Christian denomination.

    Incidentally, a brochure by Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge dated 2009 (archived version available here) claimed that Halloween “is a day totally set up for Satan” and that the games of Pokémon and Dungeons and Dragons, as well as Harry Potter fantasy books, have “real demonic spells included”.

    Additionally, Teen Challenge’s application form at that time listed “homosexuality” among the problems the applicant might be facing, along with gambling and drug addiction.

    LGBTQ Nation news outlet picked up the Intercept’s piece hours after it was published. All the more surprising is the fact that the story is apparently based on a 2009 article in the Huffington Post, which contains dead links to the same documents to which the Intercept found the cached web pages.

    It’s unclear whether the House Appropriations Committee actually endorsed Klobuchar’s earmark. Know the Truth did not clarify whether it received the money but described itself in a statement to the Intercept as a “secular, evidence-based programme focused on preventing teen substance use.”

    Unlike the so-called ‘progressive’ likes of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, the three top-polling Democratic presidential candidates, Klobuchar positions herself as a moderate and opposes government-funded health insurance for all Americans as well as tuition-free college.

    The 59-year-old senator has a mixed record on LGBT issues: she has criticised Donald Trump's policies banning transgender people from the military, but initially favoured civil unions over full same-sex marriages.

    At 3 percent in national polling, Klobuchar remains on the fringes of the presidential race, and the story may further damage her election chances among the Democratic voters.

    Tags:
    LGBT, 2020 Presidential Election, Amy Klobuchar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse