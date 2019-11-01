Register
01 November 2019
    Ivanka Trump speaks to open a meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF), in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Washington.

    James Corden and Orlando Bloom Begged Ivanka Trump to ‘Make a Difference’ in Drunken Exchange

    US
    Unlike many entertainers working in the United States, neither Corden nor Orlando Bloom are known for having expressed any political affiliations in the past. This time, however, Corden has revealed they once confronted Ivanka over her father’s policies.

    James Corden, the host of ‘The Late Late Show’ on CBS, has recalled a drunken plea he once made to US ‘first daughter’ Ivanka Trump.

    The revelation came in the ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ segment of his late-night show, where two people get to either answer personal questions or eat one of many nasty dishes. This time, among the picks were bird saliva, a chopped-up bull’s penis, and a bug trifle topped with a scorpion.

    “You recently attended a wedding that was also attended by Ivanka Trump, what did you talk about?” guest Arnold Schwarzenegger asked as one of the questions (time code 6:00 for mobile phone users).

    Faced with the hard choice of eating the bull’s penis or telling the truth, Corden opted for the latter.

    “I was a little drunk and I was with Orlando Bloom, who I think was equally, if not slightly less drunk, than I was,” he recounted. “And we were stood at the bar and Ivanka was also at the bar, and I can’t 100% remember it.”

    “But I remember that we were quite drunk and we started going ‘Ivanka, you can do something, you can do something, you can do something, you can make a difference, you can make a difference, you can make it better,’” he continued.

    “And I remember Ivanka was going, ‘I’m trying, I’m trying’.”

    He said it was a two-day wedding and he met Ivanka, who serves as a senior adviser to her father Donald Trump, the following morning but they didn’t bring their talk up again.

    Unlike outspoken American late-night show hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel or Trevor Noah, the British-born Corden rarely makes any political (let alone anti-Trump) statements.

    Yet in June, when Trump’s visit to the UK triggered mass protests, Corden made it clear he did not associate himself with the US president’s supporters.

    Speaking to Colbert during an appearance on ‘The Late Show’, Corden was asked how people in Britain felt about Trump.

    “Well, I think they feel exactly as people do here,” he responded. “I'm sure a very vocal, sort of far-right group of people who think that, 'Yeah, this is absolutely right.’ And then there's probably all the people I know and all the people, all of the people that I like and respect are like, ‘What?!’”

    Orlando Bloom, the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star, has been quiet on Donald Trump but he may have been influenced by his fiancé, anti-Trump activist Katy Perry. Perry, a major supporter of Hillary Clinton, has chastised Trump on multiple occasions and took part in the 2017 women’s anti-Trump march in Washington DC.

