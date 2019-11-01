Kushner Fires Back at Biden, Says Much of His Work Has Been 'Cleaning Up' His 'Messes'

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden, saying much of what he has been doing under the Trump administration has been aimed at “cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind.”

The reply comes days after Biden said in a “60 Minutes” interview that Kushner and his wife, President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, should not have been appointed to serve in Trump’s administration.

“Look, he’s entitled to his opinion, but a lot of the work that the president’s had me doing over the last three years has actually been cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind,” Kushner said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 News, published by Axios.

He added that Trump is entitled to pick his team. He said that he and Ivanka "worked with [Trump] for a long time, and I think we have done a good job of trying to help him being successful."

Biden said in an interview with CBS News that he didn't think Donald Trump’s son-in-law should be involved in Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations while raising doubts about the White House senior advisor’s qualifications and “credentials” in the process. However, the Democratic frontrunner is also at the centre of a controversy surrounding his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine while the elder Biden was a policy adviser on Ukraine in the Obama administration.

Kushner also slammed Biden over “harsh laws that were created and partially written by Vice President Biden over 20 years ago, which put a lot of African Americans in prison and really destroyed a generation and did a lot of harm to our country.”

Biden so far has been the top 2020 candidate for African American voters in many polls, but he also has taken some criticism for his work on the 1994 crime bill, and for statements seen as racially insensitive or outdated on issues ranging from busing to the legacy of slavery to the value of bipartisan political friendships with people associated with segregation.