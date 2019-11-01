Register
05:50 GMT +301 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo with China's President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019

    Trump Announces Plan for New Location for Signing of ‘Phase One’ of US-China Trade Deal

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump says the signing site of the “phase one” trade deal, which represents 60% of the overall long-term agreement, will be announced “soon” after the initial gathering in Chile was cancelled due to protests.

    Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced Wednesday he’s calling off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Santiago in mid-November due to nationwide protests sparked by a proposed hike in public transport fares. Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were expected to meet at the summit to discuss a possible “phase one” deal that the two countries are close to finalizing and could possibly even sign.

    “China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for the signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of the total deal, after APEC in Chile was cancelled due to unrelated circumstances,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. 

    Trump earlier said that the “phase one” trade deal represents the majority of a long-term agreement, as Bloomberg News reported Thursday that China is doubtful about reaching a comprehensive trade deal with the US due to Trump’s “impulsive nature.” The US president assured that the phase one deal is “very substantial” and phase two will start “almost immediately” after the first phase is signed.

    Trump had said the agreement would address issues such as intellectual property and financial services and has China promising to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in American agricultural products, while also including a pause in tariff hikes.

    Related:

    Russia's Sputnik, China's Xinhua Sign Deal on Exchanging Content in Spanish, Arabic
    US Grounds All Non-Emergency Drones Made in China - Manufacturer
    India Raises Aksai Chin Issue as China Calls Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation ‘Unlawful, Void’
    American Amgen to Expand Into China Taking Up 20.5% Stake in BeiGene
    US Mulls Attacking Peripheral Territories of Russia and China as Possible Deterrence Option – Report
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, trade war, trade deal, Donald Trump, USA, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse