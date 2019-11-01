Chad Wolf Is To Be Appointed US Homeland Security Department's Head - Reports

He is to be the third person nominated for the position this year, with his predecessor occupying the post for half a year.

According to Politico, which refers to sources familiar with the matter, the US administration intends to nominate Chad Wolf, a Homeland Security official, as the department's acting secretary.

The White House has imminent plans to name official Chad Wolf acting secretary of Homeland Security, according to sources familiar with the planhttps://t.co/Z2d75S6zQy — POLITICO (@politico) October 31, 2019

The Politico news outlet has added that McAleenan was initially supposed to leave office on Thursday but he would stay until 7 November.

"This is an outstanding pick by the President. Chad is uniquely qualified to lead the Department and he’s widely respected within DHS and the interagency community for his experience and vision", a senior Trump administration official told Politico.

There were concerns that Wolf might have disagreements with Trump on the president's tough migration policy, the outlet has said citing several sources within the administration. Wolf is known to be a registered lobbyist for an association of IT companies that seek to keep a visa program for skilled foreign workers in place.

​Upon taking up the position, Chad Wolf, who stays in charge of the Department of Homeland Security's policy office, would become the fifth person to lead the agency under the current administration.

Earlier in the month, acting Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan stated he would resign by 31 October.

© REUTERS/ ERIN SCOTT Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan speaks at a Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) forum on "the role of the Homeland Security Department and the challenge of immigration in the United States" in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2019

In April, then-US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who served before as the commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, said that she was going to be replaced by McAleenan as the head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that month.

All the personnel changes have been taken place amid Trump's migration policies that have drawn criticism from inside and outside the United States.