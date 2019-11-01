7-Year-Old, Man Wounded in Chicago Shooting

Local police say the child is reported to be in critical condition after being shot during trick-or-treating.

A seven-year-old girl and a man have been shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Chicago on Thursday, local media reported.

The girl and the man were reportedly walking along the street when a man nearby took out a gun and opened fire on them.

Yes, it snowed on Halloween in Chicago. You know what else happened? In Little Village, A 7 year old girl was shot while trick-or-treating when one man started shooting at another nearby. https://t.co/8MuYBTt37M #halloween2019 — Ben Marcus (@bmarcus128) November 1, 2019

​The victims of the shooting were taken to the hospital, and the girl is currently in critical condition, according to Chicago police. They also added that the child was an unintended victim.

No further details about the shooter are known so far. The police are now investigating the case.