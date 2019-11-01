Trump Nominates N. Korea Envoy Biegun to Be Next Deputy State Secretary - White House

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration: Stephen E. Biegun of Michigan, to be Deputy Secretary of State", the release said on Thursday.
INBOX: Trump to nominate Steve Biegun to be Deputy Secretary of State pic.twitter.com/blBvbQ81pi— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 31, 2019
Media correspondents on Twitter supposed that if nominated, Biegun would replace John Sullivan as No. 2 official at the US Department of State. Sullivan now serves as the US Ambassador to Russia.
Pres announces intent to nominate Stephen Biegun to be Deputy Secretary of State. He now serves as Special Representative for North Korea. If confirmed, he would succeed John Sullivan as #2 at the State Department. Sullivan has also served as the US Secretary of State.— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 31, 2019
It is not clear yet, who will be the next envoy to North Korea in case of Biegun's nomination.
All comments
Show new comments (0)