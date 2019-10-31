‘Look at Your Monitor’: JetBlue Flight Diverted After Passenger Claims Plane Will Crash - Video

An unidentified woman was at the root of a JetBlue flight diversion this week after she began to claim that the plane was going to crash, a move which ultimately got her put in restraints after the plane was directed to temporarily land in Florida.

The flight in question had departed from the Dominican Republic and was due to arrive in New York City late Tuesday; however, scheduled plans were thrown out the window mid-flight when a passenger started to scream out that the plane was going down, and that it had already crashed into the water.

The flight was ultimately forced to land at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Cellphone footage of the incident shows the woman in zip tie restraints, being escorted off the plane by a federal air marshal as she continues to tell seated passengers to look at their monitors, which will tell them that they’re in the water.

“We were diverted to Florida because this woman started screaming that the plane was going to crash, and then that the plane had already crashed,” reads a passenger statement obtained by Viral Hog. “She thought we were in the water.”

“You can hear her yelling to look at our screens, because we were already in the water,” the passenger adds.

It’s unclear how long the flight was delayed in Florida before being cleared to continue on to the Big Apple. Local news station WSVN reported that the woman was taken for a mental health evaluation after being removed from the plane.