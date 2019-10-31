US House Approves Resolution Outlining Impeachment Procedures

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Democrat-led US House of Representatives voted largely along party lines on Thursday to approve a set of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Thursday that President Donald Trump has done nothing wrong after lawmakers approved impeachment procedures in the House of Representatives.

"The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it," Grisham said in the statement. "[US House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump... The Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment - a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President."

A total of 232 lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution, while 196 opposed it.

Only two lawmakers - both Democrats - crossed party lines in what was the first formal House vote in the impeachment process. Congressmen who hold swing districts in New Jersey and Minnesota, Jeff Van Drew and Collin Peterson, voted against the resolution.

The House resolution calls for public hearings, the release of transcripts from a series of closed-door hearings prior to Thursday’s vote. It also establishes rules for the president and his counsel to defend against evidence that emerges.

In addition, the resolution requires the House Intelligence Committee to issue a public report from its investigation and for the Judiciary Committee to use that report to drafting articles of impeachment for a vote in the full House.

