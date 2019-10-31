Register
31 October 2019
    Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, left, talking during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit

    ‘Spill Bill?’ Ex-President Fuels Speculations Hillary Clinton May Run in 2020 With Nebulous Remark

    The rumours that the former secretary of state might try her fortunes once again after being defeated by Donald Trump in 2016 have been circulating for weeks, played up by the incumbent president, leaks from Democratic Party circles and Hillary Clinton herself. Her husband Bill also jumped in on the act during a public talk alongside his wife.

    Former president Bill Clinton has tickled netizens with a remark that some perceived as a hint that his wife Hillary might get into the Democratic primary race ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

    During a public talk at Georgetown University Law School, where Bill Clinton appeared with his spouse and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the ex-commander-in-chief said pointing at his wife: “She may or not ever run for anything, but I can’t legally run for president again”.

    The clip, posted online, has fuelled the debates about Hillary Clinton’s challenging other Democratic candidates and, eventually, Donald Trump.

    ​Some were convinced that Bill Clinton’s remark was a clear signal his wife is running.

    ​Others suggested that even if she has not decided yet, she must say yes to a new attempt.

    ​For many, the idea that she might run was bad news and predicted yet another defeat.

    ​Rumours have circulated about Clinton embarking on a 2020 campaign, particularly among conservative outlets, while she is touring the country to promote "The Book of Gutsy Women", which she co-authored with her daughter.

    Some of her allies have dismissed the rumours but Clinton’s recent remarks on the PBS NewsHour propelled the speculation, as the former secretary of state told the outlet that she could “obviously” beat Trump “again”.

    The current president, who beat out Hillary Clinton in the US Electoral College to win the presidency, for his part, chimed in on the debate, as well. He suggested in a recent tweet that “Crooked Hillary” should join the race “to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren” provided she explains “all of her high crimes and misdemeanours including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!” He later repeated his urge with a video of what appeared to be presidential debates between Trump and Clinton ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

    The former US presidential hopeful was quick to respond by warning Trump not to “tempt” her and saying that he should do his job.

