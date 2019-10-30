Register
    Chelsea Clinton in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

    Chelsea Clinton Unhappy About Jay Z's ‘Unexcitement’ Over Beyonce’s Visible Post-Birth Weight Loss

    © AP Photo / Taylor Jewell
    In a recent interview, the ex-first daughter referred to a documentary on Beyonce, who was a vocal supporter of her mother Hillary’s failed 2016 presidential bid, and pointed out how swift, but hard, her post-birth comeback on stage was.

    Bill and Hillary Clintons’ daughter Chelsea believes that Jay Z’s reaction to his pop celeb wife’s boasting about her weight loss was underwhelming.

    In comments to The Cut, the former first daughter recalled watching Beyonce’s Netflix documentary, “Homecoming”, with her husband, Marc Mezvinksy while being pregnant with her third child, now three months of age.

    In the film, Beyonce, also a mother of three, is shown FaceTiming her rapper husband to demonstrate her sheer excitement about fitting into a concert costume after giving birth to their shared twins, and Clinton appeared to be less than happy about Jay Z’s reserved reaction, rushing to extrapolate the episode on to Chelsea's own relationship with her husband:

    “I said, ‘Marc, if that’s ever me, you better have more enthusiasm’”, she commented, before continuing: “It wasn’t the ‘I’m so proud of you. That’s amazing’ that I arguably think any woman deserves, particularly someone who has clearly worked herself body, mind, heart, soul, and spirit to get to that place”, Clinton said, in apparent reference to Beyonce’s painstaking efforts to get back in shape after giving birth. However, Marc didn't sound all that impressed either:

    “Marc was like, 'Duly noted'”, Chelsea, who has recently authored a book on “gutsy women” together with her mother Hillary, added.

    The 39-year-old was sure that any woman would support her mind-set:

    “I was like, ‘I bet every woman watching this has this sense of she deserves more enthusiasm'”, she said, adding: “Marc was like, ‘I got it. Can we go back to watching it, please? We’ve talked about it three times in the last 90 seconds’”.

    In the said documentary episode, Beyonce, who not long ago welcomed twins Rumi and Sir into the world, tells her husband via FaceTime: "I’m back in my costume, it zipped". 49-year-old Jay Z just smiles in response and says “all right”. Visibly disappointed, the singer replies "All right, just had to share". After the call ends, the ex "Destiny's Child" singer is seen shaking her head in response to her assistant's question why men don't get “excited".

    Chelsea Clinton’s vocal support for Beyonce in the obviously casual interfamily exchange comes as the singer has been courted by her mother Hillary, a rumoured soon-to-be 2020 presidential candidate, arguably for political gains. For instance, last week, Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to repost a line from Beyonce’s hit, which has been deemed as suggestive. “Power’s not given to you. You have to take it", the former first lady posted from the singer's “Halo” on Instagram, expressing her approval in the caption.

    In 2016, in Ohio, Beyonce delivered an emotionally loaded speech in support of the then-Democratic nominee, claiming that Hillary’s “possibilities are limitless” and inviting others to cast their ballots for her.

    Tags:
    politics, Beyonce, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton
